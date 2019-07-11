Palace Theater production of 'Footloose' runs through July 21

It's time to get "Footloose" at the Historic Palace Theatre.
“Everyone knows the story of 'Footloose,' but experiencing it live on the Palace stage is something truly spectacular," says Choreographer, Dyan Mulvey,
"Footloose" will be appearing on the Palace stage through July 21 with 7:30 p.m. performances Thursday-Saturday, and 3 p.m. performances on Sunday. Tickets will be $25 for adults, $23 for seniors, and $15 for veterans, students and children.
Marketing Director Lizzie Schratz said, "this timeless musical is sure to be a unique and entertaining experience for the entire community to enjoy."
Under the direction of Christopher Parada, "Footloose" is given new life through creative staging, and extraordinary musical numbers developed by our talented and devoted cast and crew members. This musical production incorporates all of your favorite songs from the original motion picture, in addition to brand new songs produced specifically for the live show.
In addition to the fast-paced songs and memorable story, audiences will be wowed by the extraordinary dancing, costumes and lighting effects.
For more information, please contact the Palace Theatre at 438-1130 or visit lockportpalacetheatre.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.