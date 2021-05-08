Since 2003, Historic Palace Inc., a non-profit, has owned and operated the Lockport Palace Theatre and worked to bring it back to its former glory of 1925 when it was opened to the public for the first time.
Through years of renovations, the entirety of the space has been transformed to bring the theater built “for all the people” back to life.
Chris Parada, executive director, gave an in-depth tour of the restorations recently committed for the historic icon.
“In 2016 we applied for a grant to start this renovation process and we were awarded some money. Then through some different foundation, over the years, we spearheaded the campaign to get this going,” Parada said. “It was a $4 million project and it took about five years to do everything.”
Parada said that every square inch of the building was focused on through this renovation.
“New paint, new plaster, brand new seats, flooring, carpeting, electrical, lighting and sound, a new tech booth, a new orchestra pit, all brand new stage curtains, rigging,” he listed the countless items that needed to be taken care of and brought up to the best possible levels. “And early on the campaign when you walk in the front doors there’s the new lobby and ticket booth, box office, concession stand. Really, we thought about everything.”
Parada said that he and his staff worked on their own vision for the Palace, seeing what works and what doesn’t, and writing it down to transform the now 96 year-old building, into a place where families and individuals can come and enjoy the entertainment being shown to them on stage and on the screen.
Even COVID-19 has had its affect on the project, and not entirely in the way most people would think.
“We opened on May 1 after being closed because of COVID for over a year,” Parada said. “We took that opportunity, since we were forced to be closed, to finish the renovations and do what we had to do inside. We didn’t want to open the theater in spring and do a few events and then have to close again in the fall for our renovation. So we got everything done – out of the way – and we won’t have to close again for renovations.”
One of the additions includes the seating. There are 1,100 new seats in the building and those who contribute monetarily through the non-profit are being commemorated with a plaque bearing their name on the armrest of each seat.
Another piece of the restoration puzzle that theatergoers may notice is the change of dominant colors from red to blue.
“In previous years everything was red and burgundy,” Parada said. “We wanted to have a big visual impact and change. We decided to go with blue, and as we did all the mural work and painting in the ceiling, we found a lot of blue. We really wanted to highlight those features that were found naturally and blue just seemed like the right fit. Blue and gold.”
The two key words in the transformation of the Palace Theatre are renovate and restore, said Parada.
“A restoration is restoring. It’s restoring it back to what it was in 1925 and that’s what our goal was. As much as we can do, as much as we learned what the story was, what we knew of what the history was. We tried to restore it back to 1925,” Parada said. “Instead of coming through and building brand new and just changing everything, we wanted to bring life back into it what it would’ve been in 1925. And this is what – through our paint and plaster company, through the research and the history – this is what we believe it was.”
