ALBANY -- Now that lawmakers have approved a $177 billion state budget, the question has become: What, if anything during the pandemic, will they do for an encore?
Advocates for a variety of causes are urging them not to cancel the remainder of the legislative session, contending they can protect themselves from the COVID-19 through remote voting on bills.
The session is slated to run through mid-June, though many of the state's businesses have been deemed non-essential as part of a lockdown to flatten the curve of the spreading contagion.
"Lawmakers can and must address the myriad policy issues and COVID-19 related legislation, including expanding absentee voting which is crucial to ensuring the success of our elections in June and November," said Susan Lerner, executive director of Common Cause/NY, a government watchdog group.
Pressure has been building on lawmakers to extend the one-year look back window that came with the Child Victims Act, a measure passed last year to allow victims of childhood sexual abuse to hold accountable those who had molested them years earlier.
The pandemic "has effectively shut down the civil justice system," said Mary Ellen O'Loughlin, an abuse survivor who is supporting the call for a "remote session" of the Senate and Assembly.
Neither house has signaled yet whether the session will continue. Since early March, five lawmakers have been infected by COVID-19 and two of them, Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, and Assemblyman Brian Miller, R-Oneida County, remain hospitalized.
Assemblyman Angelo Morinelli, R-Niagara Falls, said he anticipates the remainder of the 2020 session will be canceled with the exception of perhaps two sessions to take up issues that cannot be put on hold.
Scrapping the regular session would be a disappointment for advocates for the legalization of marijuana. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in February he planned to conduct fact-finding trips to states where cannabis shops are operating, though those plans have been put on hold after the contagion reached New York last month.
Said Melissa Moore, deputy director of the Drug Policy Alliance: "We need the legislature to pass marijuana legalization and regulation that is centered in economic and racial justice this session."
Cuomo had been hoping legalization would be part of the budget package. But it was knocked out of the negotiated spending plan after intense opposition from police groups and the New York State PTA.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.