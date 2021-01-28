ALBANY - The Cuomo administration has significantly undercounted COVID-19 fatalities at nursing homes, with data from facilities revealing the actual number of deaths may be as much as 50% higher, the state attorney general's office reported Thursday.
"Preliminary data obtained by O.A.G. (Office of the Attorney General) suggests that many nursing home residents died from Covid-19 in hospitals after being transferred from their nursing homes, which is not reflected in D.O.H.'s (Department of Health's) published total nursing home death data," the report from Attorney General Letitia James stated.
Earlier this week, data from the state Health Department showed nearly 9,000 residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities had died from the infection.
But the 76-page report from Attorney General Letitia James said he actual fatality count is much higher when deaths of nursing home patients at hospitals are included.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker has been getting pressure from lawmakers to reveal the total number of nursing home patient deaths, but his agency has not yet done so.
The report found infection control protocols at some homes were inadequate, with understaffing at some facilities contributing to the challenges in managing the threat posed by the fast-spreading virus.
Reacting to the report, Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, called for Zucker's resignation.
"For months, Governor Cuomo and his administration have refused to be transparent or take any responsibility for actions they have taken during this public health crisis - including the deadly March 25, 2020 order to send COVID-positive patients into nursing homes," Ortt said in a statement.
Ortt also criticized the Health Department, accusing the agency of "betraying the public trust," suggesting the best way to repair the damage is for Zucker to step down.
Sen. Pete Oberacker, R-Schenevus, said he agrees that the information in the report warrants the "immediate resignation of Zucker.
"The report from the Attorney General proves what we already knew - bad policies emanating from the governor's administration greatly jeopardized the health and well-being of our most vulnerable," Obeacker said. "Both Governor Cuomo and his Health Commissioner have dodged questions relating to COVID related deaths in our nursing homes, hidden the true statistics, and advanced policies that contributed to increased casualties.
"I join with Senate Republican Leader Ortt in calling for the immediate resignation of Health Commissioner Howard Zucker. Additionally, it is time for subpoenas to be issued and a full independent investigation conducted - those we have lost and their families deserve a true accounting."
Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls, said James deserves credit for "showing her true bipartisanship in executing the duties of her office by bringing out the truth."
"This now call calls for an indepth investigation into the nursing home crisis in New York so we can bring some peace and closure to the families who suffered the loss of loved ones, without the facts being known," Morinello told CNHI.
In a blistering statement, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-North Country, said the James report documents a "a massive corruption and coverup scandal at the highest level of New York State Government implicating the Governor, the Secretary to the Governor, the New York State Health Commissioner and the Governor's staff. Every New Yorker deserves transparency, accountability and answers regarding the orchestration of this illegal coverup."
Stefanik urged that the U.S. Justice Department and the state attorney general to issue subpoenas for all internal and external communications from Cuomo and "his entire staff," including those involving lobbyists with ties to Cuomo's senior team.
"President Joe Biden should pledge to do the same," Stefanik added.
There was no immediate comment or statement on the report from the governor's office.
Zucker released a report last July linking the COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes to infected workers entering the nursing homes, adding to the risk of patients contracting the potentially lethal contagion.
The Health Department study also contended that most of the hospital patients who did have the infection were no longer positive at the time they were admitted back to the nursing homes and thus "were not a source of the infection."
A PDF copy of the attorney general's report can be accessed here.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.