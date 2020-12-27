SANBORN — Since the start of the pandemic, the College Acceleration Program (CAP) at Niagara County Community College has taken several hits as students are forced to alter their learning environments. The program is designed to offer SUNY courses to high schools students in order to help them start their college careers early. However, like many institutions of higher education across the country, NCCC has been hit hard by the pandemic.
Typically the CAP program generates $1 million to $1.7 million a year since it started operating in 1997, according to Monica Lopoyda, assistant to the vice president of Academic Affairs. During the Board of Trustees most recent meeting, she gave an update on how the program has been going in 2020. This year, CAP saw a decline in registration of 181 students compared to 2019. 100 of those students, Lapoyda said, were from Frontier High School in Hamburg who were taking Pre-Calculus after the high school stopped offering the course. She described some of the other pandemic-related losses the program has seen this fall.
“In terms of the CAP credit hours we have a difference of 933 credit hours between this year and last year,” Lapoyda said. “And, our CAP FTE [full-time equivalent] is down by 31.1. So, the total loss for fall, might now, stands at $165,359. This doesn’t include our out of county surcharges for those students who are enrolled in Erie County, so I don’t have figure on that. But, it’s a significant number and hopefully we can address that with some of the recommendations I have available.”
Lapoyda’s suggestions for boosting the program include offering courses not typically found in high schools such as psychology, sociology, art and other general education courses. Other options include possibly offering the CAP tuition for the spring, though this has not been finalized. Long-term goals for her include promoting concurrent enrollment with home school associations.
Some of the questions raised surrounded some schools that might not accept CAP credits. Students are encouraged to check with the college they are considering attending. Lapoyda said this hasn’t been much of an issue but has heard this isn’t as much of an issue as it may seem. Trustee Kevin Clark brought up the question of whether or not AP exams might be better for students since not every school will accept SUNY credits but many colleges and universities accept AP credits. She responded saying
“The AP exams are offered through the college board and we do have some schools that separate their AP students from their general population, including their concurrent enrollment students,” Lapoyda said. “I have talked to several principals to say if you take a look at our master syllabus, our master syllabi mirror the expectations from AP, too. There’s not reason those students couldn’t be together. Really, if we move ahead with these changes, that were proposing and that were going to move forward on a few of them, I think were going to get students moving away from AP, which is an all or nothing to concurrent enrollment, where they always know how they’re being assessed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.