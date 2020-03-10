MEDINA — Microbiologist David Schwert will present “Influenza: What History Can Tell Us About the Current Outbreak” at 7 p.m. March 18 at Lee-Whedon Memorial Library, 620 West Ave. In addition to sharing his observations, Schwert will discuss the causes, features and demographics of the 1918-1919 flu pandemic. All are welcome.
Pandemic presentation set in Medina
Obituaries
Linda Carol Tabraham passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in Elderwood at Wheatfield. Born in Lockport on June 28, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Wildred and Elinor Rainsberg Layer. Linda was a lifelong resident of Lockport, working at Bell Telephone and also Smith Roses in Hartland.…
