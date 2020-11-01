Pandemic takes toll on area conventions

Once the pandemic began in mid-March, the hospitality and tourism industry was upended by the numerous travel restrictions set in place to keep people safe. Recently, Destination Niagara held a webinar to address community stakeholders about how the tourism season is going and how they’ve managed to get through these times.
For the most part, booking trips have changed heavily on a national scale, though Niagara Falls has been able to remain above the fray, something John Percy, executive director of Destination Niagara, said is possible due to its status as a leisure destination. Through a multi-phase marketing strategy, Destination Niagara has been working to ensure they can adapt to the fluidity of the pandemic and handle what curveballs might come their way. Lindsey Bowman, the director of Convention and Meeting Sales, has found convention numbers will look better in the coming years, after large events were forcibly cancelled.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have a had 22 groups postpone their meetings to 2021 and beyond,” Bowman said. “The total number of contracted [hotel] rooms is about 12,700 and the economic impact is about $9.5 million. We have had six groups cancel their 2020 meetings since March. There were about 1,800 room nights contracted and the estimated economic impact is about $1.068 million. These groups could possibly rebook with us in the future but at this moment they have no intent to rebook their meetings.”
Bowman will be keeping in touch with these groups with the hope they will rebook once things are a little steadier in 2021. The Conference and Events Center, along with local hotels, have been able to accommodate rapid cancellations of this caliper, but are rebooking groups at the same speed. Five groups have decided to book rooms and event space with Niagara Falls. The total rooms are 5,400 and the estimated economic impact, according to Bowman, is around $2.1 Million.
A series of 360-degree videos will be utilized to allow meeting planners the ability of seeing what Niagara Falls has to offer, while they might not be able to come here, due to the pandemic. These videos highlight Old Falls Street and Niagara Falls State Park, as well as the Convention Center and local hotels, as well as amenities. These videos will be released during the first week of November on Destination Niagara’s website. Numerous social media platforms have been a part of the agency’s plans to reach out to meeting planners.
“We are also launching a digital marketing campaign on LinkedIn and will be targeting meeting planners, based on their job titles, in the Albany and [Washington] D.C. areas,” Bowman said. “These two markets have shown us the most opportunity for growth in the past few years and we want to continue to remain relevant in these markets. Using real-time geo-fencing, we will target individuals with ads promoting Niagara Falls USA as a destination for conferences and events. This initiative will be launching in Q1 of 2021.”
One market Destination Niagara has been looking to tap into is military reunions. Bowman said a special military reunion friendly program has been devised in conjunction with local hotels. While the pandemic does not seem to be letting up anytime soon, Destination Niagara has been looking to 2021 as a hopeful year when tourism will begin to rebound from pandemic-based losses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.