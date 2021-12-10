A panel discussion on faith and COVID-19 vaccines is being held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Doris W. Jones Family Resource Building (3001 9th St.
Interfaith leaders and health professionals will answer community questions about the science of vaccines and religious positions regarding them. The discussion will explore the role of religious leaders in vaccine outreach, faith-based arguments for vaccination, theological misconceptions about vaccines, and ways to engage vaccine hesitant individuals in faith settings.
The goal of the event is to bring together community members together to foster faith-based conversations about COVID-19 vaccines and how religious/spiritual leaders can further promote vaccine uptake in their communities.
A light snack will be provided at this interfaith event.
Opening sentiments will be given by both Rev. Raymond Allen (Niagara Organizing Alliance for Hope (NOAH) & Bethany Missionary Baptist Church) and Rev. Mark Breese (Community Missions, INC).
Panelists include:
• Rev. Makeeda Brooks (St. John’s AME Church)
• Rabbi Ellen Franke (Temple Beth El)
• Nasir M. Khan, MD, FACP (ECMC, Jacobs School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, & Ahmadiyya Muslim Community)
• Rev. Craig Pridgen (Niagara Ministerial Council & True Bethel Baptist Church)
• Aidan R. Rooney, C.M. (Niagara University)
• Leo Singh (Niagara Sikh Association)
• Daniel J. Stapleton, MBA (Niagara County Department of Health)
• Rev. Charles Walker (Community Health Center of Niagara & Mt. Sinai Baptist Church) – Moderator
The event will be livestreamed on niagara.edu/live and a zoom link is available for remote access and the event will be recorded.
Zoom link: https://niagara-edu.zoom.us/j/89288418984?pwd=dm1aUXhGSHBuU2NiQ3FuWFVQUEYxUT09
Meeting ID: 892 8841 8984 | Passcode: 600675
The event is sponsored by the Niagara Organizing Alliance for Hope (NOAH); the Niagara University Rose Bente Lee Ostapenko Center for Race, Equity, & Mission; Community Missions, INC.; the Niagara Falls Housing Authority; the Niagara Ministerial Council; and the Community Health Center of Niagara.
