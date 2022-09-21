NEWFANE — The school district’s goal of a new sports complex is about to be realized. Superintendent Michael Baumann confirmed that the complex at Newfane High School, which has been officially named “Panther Field,” is in the final stages of construction.
Baumann said the few remaining tasks that need to be completed include installation of seven of 10 light poles, concrete laying and bench installation at the baseball dugouts, and a top coat of paint and electrical installation at the concession stand. Otherwise the complex is completely suitable to be played on now.
“The biggest difference from where we were a month ago was the laying of the turf itself,” Baumann explained. “It’s been graded and tested, and it’s playable. We could go out there and have a game of football or soccer right now if there wasn’t so much other work going on around us.”
It is anticipated that Panther Field will be fully opened by the second week of October, during which several afternoon contests will be waged: A girls soccer game on Oct. 11, a cheerleading competition on Oct. 12, a field hockey game on Oct. 13 and a boys soccer game on Oct. 14. This will all culminate in the official grand opening and first night game at the field at 7 p.m. Oct. 15, with the varsity football game against Lackawanna. A grand opening ceremony will be held beforehand at 6 p.m.
Opening of Panther Field will alleviate scheduling problems that have cropped up for Panther teams, especially weather-related problems, according to Baumann.
“Many times over the years, our athletes have had to cancel practices and games because it was too muddy, and there weren’t any facilities for them,” he said. “Here it’s never going to be a problem because of the drainage infrastructure in this field. This is an investment in the district’s future.”
The construction of Panther Field was a part of a larger, $30.5 million capital project, which included reconfiguration of the high school main office to increase security screening for visitors, renovation of high school interiors, and renovation of elementary school bathrooms. There were also new ceilings, retiled walls, graphics to help guide around schools and a repaving of the parking lot.
In addition, a new road has been laid out that will lead into the school parking lot from Transit Road.
“Prior to this project, this school only had one point of entry. From a standpoint of safety and security, that’s terrible,” Baumann said. “First responders would have a hard time getting in if there was an emergency.”
The new road will add an alternative exit from the property in case of an emergency and also help ease road congestion during dismissal, he said
As the current capital project nears completion, district administration is beginning to plan a new project to make improvements at Newfane Middle School, including renovating the auditorium, updating the track and field complex and installing new doors with up-to-date security locks. Repairs to the roof of the historically significant structure are being looked at as well. The front roof is slate tile and Baumann said “we want to make sure that we’re replacing it with a historically accurate piece of roofing.”
