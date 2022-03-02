The Newfane Alumni Association is accepting donations for its second annual Panther Pretty event. The initiative began last year as a way of gathering gently used items for the senior prom, and giving them free of charge to students who may have been financially strained by the Covid pandemic.
“We did it last year, just from recognizing all of the economic hardships,” Jill Keys, president of the Newfane Alumni Association, said. “After all the donations from community members and local stores, we had over 200 dresses donated.”
Gently used items being gathered for the event are dresses, suits, shoes, jewelry and other things. Professionals in makeup artistry, sewing, and nail and hair styling are also being sought to volunteer for the event to help teach tips for students to do on their own. Gift cards for prom-related services are also being accepted for donation.
Keys stated that while this event was just for students from the Newfane Central School District, this year they are raising items for students in other regional districts, such as Wilson, Royhart, Lew-Port, and Barker. Students from all of these districts including Newfane will be able to get items from the event for free.
The event is already having consultants come from Color Street Nail, and donations are being made by local businesses like Root 78 Hair Salon, and Bridal Chateau. Attendees will also be given a chance to win 20 minutes of a free prom photoshoot, and five photos taken by professional photographer, and Newfane alumni Shana Feeley.
Items for donation can be dropped off at Newfane High School between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Assuming someone can’t drop anything off between these hours, pickups can be arranged by emailing the Newfane Alumni Association at newfanealumni@newfanecentralschools.org, or by contacting them on social media. This method of contact is also recommended for those looking to donate their time for instruction at the event.
Items will be distributed at the event on April 2 at Newfane United Methodist Church at 2699 Main St. Keys stated that even if items are received after the deadline, they will still accept them to save for next year's Panther Pretty event, as well as other formal events happening throughout the year.
“We’ll accept donations anytime,” she said. “We’ll just hold onto them for other formal events. If we’re contacted, we’ll open up the closet for anybody.”
While people get the chance to mingle with one another again, Key’s feels happy that Panther Pretty can help give something to teenagers who need help making this special occasion a little easier for them.
“If it can help one student make that day special for them, then we’ll take it.”
