On Dec. 18, more than 90 families will give thanks for the bounty of food they receive from the Newfane Community Food Pantry's annual Christmas Day of Sharing.
Food Pantry volunteers have planned and organized for the mammoth effort over many months, but donations are still welcome through Dec. 15.
Donors can drop off food or monetary gifts at the pantry, located in the St. Brendan on the Lake church site on Ewings Road, or at the individual churches that comprise the pantry network.
The churches are: Concordia Evangelical Lutheran, Faith Lutheran, First Baptist of Newfane, Hess Road Wesleyan, Immanuel Lutheran, Living Water Community, Newfane United Methodist, Olcott United Methodist, St. Andrew's Episcopal of Burt, St. Brendan on the Lake Catholic, and Warrens Corners United Methodist.
The food pantry, a registered 501(c) non-profit organization, has served as a vital lifeline for the needy in Newfane since 1980. It is supported by dozens of businesses and community organizations in Newfane and also by FeedMore WNY, formerly called the Food Bank of WNY.
All Food Pantry members are dedicated volunteers, including Wreatha Harvey and Kathy Phillips, co-coordinators; Pat Thurston, pantry manager; April Peters, secretary; Laurenda Drake, treasurer; and Virginia Carnegie, Dorothy Mitalski and Colleen Schultz, board members
Donors should check with individual churches for office hours and donation suggestions. For other questions, call Wreatha Harvey, 807-7451, or Kathy Phillips 433-2499.
