Parachute Credit Counseling, formerly known as Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo (CCCS), is launching the ninth year of its free tax preparation program in Lockport and Niagara Falls this week.
The program is dropoff-based. Individuals call 716-712-2060 to schedule a time to drop off their documents, and then certified, trained tax volunteers prepare tax returns remotely. Filers are given a time to return to the dropoff site to review their return and provide their signature for e-filing the return.
The dropoff sites are Lockport Public Library, 23 East Ave., and Pinnacle Community Services, 1522 Main St., Niagara Falls.
Parachute provides additional free services in the community including financial counseling to address debt, credit review and repair, budgeting and small business development. For more information visit parachutecreditcounseling.org.
