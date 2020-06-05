COVID-19 has changed all aspects of life, including the age-old tradition of graduating high school seniors walking across a stage to receive their diploma.
In lieu of a commencement ceremony, Lockport High School staff members and student leaders pitched the idea of a parade to allow members of the LHS class of 2020 to celebrate their graduation.
The parade was officially approved by the Common Council at its Wednesday business meeting.
"We wanted to keep as much tradition as we could given the circumstances with COVID-19 and government regulations, as well as CDC guidelines. Student class officers also wanted as many staff members available to say goodbye since they didn't get that chance with schools closing abruptly. This allows students to 'walk a stage,' celebrate their accomplishments and maintain as much pomp and circumstance as we can," Dawn Wylke, LHS principal, said.
The parade between the Kenan Center and the LHS campus will take place at 11 a.m. June 20, a Saturday. The rain date is June 27.
Social distancing and all COVID-19-related regulations will be followed, Wylke said.
A parade with social distancing adheres to requirements for public gatherings set by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, according to city attorney Laura Miskell Benedict.
"As long as everyone stays in their cars and social distancing is followed, it's not contrary to any of the governor's resolution right now," she said.
New York will allow drive-in and drive-through graduation ceremonies to celebrate graduates’ accomplishments amid the coronavirus pandemic, Cuomo said Thursday.
“It’s one of those real moments in life, going to a college graduation or a high school graduation,” he said during a press conference in Albany. “This is just a bizarre time.”
Cuomo noted one of his own daughters is graduating from college this year. Not having a traditional ceremony is tough. But anything beyond a drive-in or drive-through ceremony is just too risky, he said.
“The issue is a public health issue and you don’t want people sick and dead. That’s the issue. It’s about death. It’s about balancing the risk versus the reward.”
CNHI New York Statehouse reporter Joe Mahoney contributed to this report.
