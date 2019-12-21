A Town of Tonawanda paramedic must complete a drug diversion program after pleading guilty to taking prescription drugs from a police drop-off box.
John Cinelli, 52, of Grand Island, pleaded guilty before Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio to one count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class “A” misdemeanor.
Cinelli, while working as a paramedic for the Town of Tonawanda, stole various prescription medications from a drug drop-off box located in the lobby of the town police department.
As part of his plea, Cinelli must complete a judicial diversion program.
Cinelli faces a maximum of 1 year in jail when sentenced. He is scheduled to report back on Feb. 28.
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn commended Lt. Tom Moore and Capt. Joe Fennell of the Town of Tonawanda Police Department for their work in the investigation.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Alicia M. Lilley of the DA’s Felony Trials Bureau.
