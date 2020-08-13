Anxious parents who want to ask specific questions about the reopening of Lockport schools can do so in a series of “Q&A” sessions with district administrators that continues next week.
The Q&A sessions and other matters were discussed at length during the school board's Wednesday meeting. The public was not allowed to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions, but most of the meeting, with the exception of a brief executive session, was open to public observance online or by phone.
In the first Q&A session Wednesday, Superintendent Michelle Bradley went over key aspects of the district's publicly-released school opening plan, then questions were taken for several hours with an interpreter on hand.
The next Q&A session is slated for 11 a.m. Monday. The final Q&A is set for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. You'll need to do the following if you want to take part:
BY COMPUTER
— Log in at https://myaccount.google.com/
— Username is questions@lockportschools.net
— The password is 130beattie
— Connect to the Meeting link to ask a question: https://meet.google.com/koq-puca-nmv
BY PHONE
— Call 1-252-922-0059
— The PIN is 436 375 844#
Residents can also e-mail questions to any administrator, according to the district's website, as well as ask questions at the end of the FAQ section, https://www.lockportschools.org/Page/10117.
All questions are to be collected and answered during the Parent Q&A sessions or in the FAQ document.
The school board also decided to split next Wednesday's final district-parent in-person meeting into blocks, from 7 to 8 p.m. and 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Lockport High School auditorium.
The district is hosting two in-person meetings with parents at the high school. Attendance is limited to 30 registered participants at a time, according to Bradley.
Also at its meeting, the board:
— Established second-meal prices for student breakfast and lunch programs. For K-6 students, the cost of a second breakfast is 85 cents and a second lunch will cost $1.20. For students in grades seven through 12, a second breakfast will cost $1.10 and a second lunch is $1.45.
— Amended the district's rules regarding school closings to include “the health of students and staff,” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
