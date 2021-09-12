Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.