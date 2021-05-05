Students and parents rallied in the parking lot at the Lockport Board of Education office Wednesday evening, demanding that fifth- and sixth- grade students be allowed to go back to in-person learning four days a week at Emmet Belknap Intermediate School.
Nancy Roth, a retired educator in Lockport City School District and a grandparent, attended the rally to show her support for the parents and children who want their school to be open again.
“I think the school district is doing a wonderful job. The teachers, the principals, they’ve come up with plans and I don’t see any reason (not to open),” Roth said. “We’re following CDC, following Niagara County Department of Health, following state regs, and I think these kids need to go back.”
The Wednesday rally was the second one organized by parent Joanna Marble, who said she believes all students need to be back in school at least four days a week.
Marble's family includes a 5-year-old and a 7-year-old who are finally are back in class four days a week, after a school board decision to reopen district elementary schools effective this past Monday. Wednesday remains a remote learning day for all elementary students.
“My husband owns his own business and I work full time as an executive. We’re both full time workers," Marble said. "We’ve both been trying to manage child care and full-time learning for our kids and it’s just not working, so I was really glad to see they were going back.”
“But a lot of our friends have fifth- and sixth-graders. Their kids are upset. Their kids want to go back to school," Marble continued, "and a lot of them are doing very poorly. The remote learning just isn’t working with them.”
Marble said fully remote learning should remain an option for families who want that, “but I want the parents who want to send their kids to school to have that option as well.”
In mid April, the school board discussed school reopenings at length and appeared to back, in a straw vote, reopening for students in grades K through 6. After the straw vote there was no action taken to make that happen, though, according to trustee Kyle Lambalzer, who also attended the Wednesday rally.
“Two weeks ago they had a plan to open Emmet and the week after that it was taken off the table, and I asked why and they said 'logistical concerns,'” Lambalzer said. “The thing I keep going back to is that pediatricians say, 'Get the kids back into school.' … They’re suffering from social issues, emotional issues. They’re falling behind. There's obesity issues, there’s isolation issues. It goes on and on. Pediatricians say, the virus notwithstanding, get the kids back into school. In my mind what better expert of childhood disease than pediatricians? We should listen to them.”
According to Lambalzer, when the school board met last week, another straw vote produced a 6-to-3 consensus on reopening elementary schools only. Reopening Belknap was not on the table, although the three-foot distancing requirement can be met there, he said.
“The community wants that school open. Other communities around us are opening fifth and sixth grade,” Lambalzer said. “They should find a way, get creative and find a way.”
Roth, the retired teacher, asserted it's time for the district to get in-person learning figured out for all students.
“Unless this board can come up with some changes that they want, I think we should go ahead, let’s get K-6 in," she said. "Tweak it as we need to in the fall and use the summer to work on fall for seven to 12, because that’s a big job coming up, too.”
Presently, New York State won't allow four-day reopening of high schools due to their inability to "cohort" students, that is, instruct them in groups that stick together throughout the school day, to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Superintendent Michelle Bradley did not respond to the Union-Sun & Journal's request for an interview or emailed questions about school reopening plans going forward on Wednesday.
