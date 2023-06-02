Structure fire on Park Place

Lockport firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at 28 Park Place on Thursday afternoon.

 Justin Printup | contributor

Fire caused $28,000 of damage to an apartment on Park Place Thursday afternoon.

Lockport Fire Department fielded a call about a fire at 28 Park Place about 4 p.m. June 1. Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke coming from a detached garage that had been turned into an apartment. The tenant was seen trying to put out the fire with a garden hose.

According to Fire Chief Luca Quagliano, crews worked for two hours to extinguish the blaze. One firefighter sustained a wrist injury and was sent to Eastern Niagara Hospital for evaluation.

By reporter Benjamin Joe

