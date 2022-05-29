New York State Park Police say a 14-year-old teen took his own life at Whirlpool State Park on Sunday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the Gorge Rim Trail at the park about 3:45 p.m. after it was reported the teen scaled a fence and intentionally fell into the gorge.
Park Police Officers repelled into the gorge, with additional park officers and members of the Niagara Falls Fire Department making their way via Whirlpool stairs. Unfortunately, upon contact with the individual, it was determined that he was deceased.
Recovery was made by the New York State Park Police, Niagara Falls Fire Department and New York State Police Aviation.
Due to the age of the victim his name will not be released. Niagara County Crisis Services is assisting the family through this difficult time.
New York State Park Police would like to remind everyone that May is Mental Health Awareness Month which is a time to raise awareness of those living with mental or behavioral health issues and to help reduce the stigma so many live with. “We stand in solidarity with those who are experiencing mental health conditions and are commitment to help individuals get the support they need and deserve.”
• Niagara County Crisis Services 716-285-3515
• National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255
On July 16, the 988 Lifeline will be available nationwide.
