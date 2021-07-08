ALBANY — Democrats and Republicans both say New York's parole system is broken — but they are taking vastly different approaches in their proposed solutions.
GOP legislators say the Board of Parole, made up of individuals appointed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, too often releases violent offenders into communities well before the prison sentences meted out by judges expire.
Assemblyman Joe Angelino, R-Norwich, recalled the 2013 parole release of convicted killer Stephen D. Pierce, who had beaten 16-year-old Wendy Cooper to death with a rock while attempting to rape her as she walked home from school in 1974.
At the time of the killing, Angelino was a high school student who as a Boy Scout Explorer was assisting the Norwich Police department, the same force he would later join and eventually rise within to the rank of chief.
In 2013, over the objections of the murder victim's family, the parole board released Pierce from prison. "I remember thinking, 'Please don't tell me Pierce is coming back to Norwich because the Cooper family is still living here.'"
But Pierce did move back to Norwich, and this year, at 66, he was charged with attempted rape and kidnapping after he allegedly attacked a mentally disabled woman.
Angelino said the parole system could be improved by requiring that its ranks include both crime victim advocates and police officers. The board, as it is, has become "lopsided," tilted in favor of lowering the prison population rather than protecting public safety, he said.
Meanwhile, Democrats pushed through legislation this year that would restrict the ability of the parole system to return offenders to prison if they commit "technical" violations of the conditions of their release.
That measure has now been sent to Cuomo's desk. The governor has not yet signaled his position on the issue.
"New York reincarcerates more people on parole for technical parole violations like missing an appointment with a parole officer, being late for curfew, or testing positive for alcohol than any state in the country except Illinois," states the legislation authored by Sen. Brian Benjamin, D-Harlem.
Supporters of the bill say locking up parolees for technical violations fails to protect public safety and costs taxpayers some $680 million annually. They also say the practice of returning the offenders to prisons accounted for an estimated 40% of the admissions in 2019.
Some Democrats also advocated for a proposed measure that would have required the parole board to keep the focus on an offender's efforts at rehabilitation, instead of basing decisions on the gravity of the underlying crime for the prison sentence. The proposal is expected to resurface in the next session.
After a string of controversies involving parole releases granted to individuals convicted of killing police officers and a New York City parole officer, another uproar broke out last week after the parole board agreed to release convicted child killer Robert McCain get parole.
McCain and a second offender were responsible for the stabbing and bludgeoning murder of 16-year-old honor student Paula Bohovesky in Pearl River, Rockland County in 1980.
Testimony indicated McCain, now 60, first assaulted the girl by bashing her skull with a brick. His accomplice, Richard LaBarbera, was released on parole last year.
The parole decision in McCain's favor ignited strong protests from Assemblyman Michael Lawler, R-Rockland County, who insisted all members of the parole board should resign.
Assembly GOP Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, said Republicans are letting their voices be heard in response to what he branded the "soft on crime" direction of Democrats in control of the Legislature.
With the parole board freeing more "hardened criminals," Barclay said he senses public outrage is growing. "I don't see how you can avoid seeing or knowing about the spike in violent crime that is going on in New York and around the country," Barclay told CNHI.
Ivanya Alpert, a member of Rockland United, a community group in Rockland County, defended the release of McCain in a statement.
"The job of the Parole Board is to evaluate people’s readiness for release, not to re-sentence them beyond what the court decided for crimes committed decades ago," Alpert said. "We believe in redemption — not permanent punishment."
The Board of Parole has the sole discretionary authority to release eligible incarcerated individuals. Its members determine parole conditions and whether parole should be revoked.
About 35,000 New Yorkers are under parole supervision. The appointment of parole board members is subject to confirmation by the state Senate.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhinews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.