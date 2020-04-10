Pasceri officially removed as Lockport city clerk

Recently terminated Lockport City Clerk Richelle Pasceri was officially removed from the position at the end of business hours on Friday, City Attorney Laura Miskell Benedict confirmed.
Last week, Mayor Michelle Roman removed Pasceri from the city clerk's job.
Roman declined to comment on the reason behind Pasceri's termination. Miskell Benedict and Pasceri also declined to comment the situation.
Miskell Benedict announced during a common council meeting earlier this week that Pasceri requested a hearing to address her termination and that the meeting would be held at 10 a.m. Friday.
On Friday afternoon, Miskell Benedict said Pasceri did not show up for the hearing. Miskell Benedict said Roman upheld Pasceri's termination and determined the position would be vacant by the end of business hours on Friday.
"She chose not to appear, so we did proceed without her appearance," Miskell Benedict said.
Roman plans to replace Pasceri as city clerk with longtime WLVL radio host Paul Oates.
Roman could not be reached for comment on Friday.
According to John Maser, business manager for the radio station, Paul Oates has left the company, with him and Lance Melin replacing Oates.
It is still unclear whether Pasceri is a member of the city department heads union. The city clerk was added to the union in 2018, but Roman contends that was an illegal move.
The city clerk is “a charter appointed official. They fought this for the police chief in the past and lost,” Roman told the Union-Sun & Journal last week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.