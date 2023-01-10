Alderman at Large Gina Pasceri has quit her city post.
Pasceri tendered her resignation via letter to Mayor Michelle Roman, deposited in the mayor's mailbox at city hall on Monday, and stated her resignation was effective Tuesday.
“This decision has not been easy,” Pasceri wrote. “And it is with a heavy heart that I feel I must do so.”
Pasceri's letter asserted that Roman and her administration have created a "bullying" and "hostile" work environment in which Pasceri can't do the job she was elected to do.
“I have no confidence in you nor your administration’s ability to govern. I can not and will not make decisions when little to no information is provided, even after asking for the information," Pasceri wrote.
Roman said she does not know what Pasceri meant.
“I’m always available. The amount of transparency under my administration is unprecedented," Roman said. "I don’t know what more I can do. I’m open to doing more work for whatever (the council) they need.”
Per the city charter, Roman gets to appoint Pasceri's replacement, who'll serve on the council through the end of the year. Roman pledged to select a successor who "respects the people who elected (Pasceri)" and do so "within the next few weeks."
The charter directs the mayor to appoint a successor with the same party affiliation as the alderman vacating the post.
Roman said she would consider any city resident regardless of their party affiliation.
The catch is — the one who's appointed must be registered or change their voter registration to No Other Party (NOP), according to Corporation Counsel Laura Miskell-Benedict.
That's because at the time Pasceri was elected, in November 2021, she was registered NOP. Pasceri later changed her registration to Republican.
Referring to city residents who are interested in seeking appointment to the at-large seat, "Anyone can switch parties ... should they choose to do so," Miskell-Benedict said.
This past summer, Pasceri was a member of the council bloc calling for "independent" assessment of the costs and benefits of reestablishing ambulance service by Lockport Fire Department. That earned her some praise from 3rd Ward Alderman Mark Devine, who said he appreciated Pasceri "doing her homework." Pasceri later cast one of the two "no" votes on the question of authorizing LFD ambulance service. (5th Ward Alderman Kristin Barnard cast the other "no" vote.)
Asked by the Union-Sun & Journal whether she's eying a run for mayor — the post is up for election this year — Pasceri said she's not. Emphatically, she added, she'll "never" run for any city office in Lockport again.
Fourth Ward Alderman Kitty Fogle, who also was a bloc member on the ambulance issue, and ended up abstaining on the authorizing vote last month, said she's "saddened" by Pasceri’s resignation.
"She was truly an asset to our city and will be missed! She didn't have one political bone in her body and owed nothing to no one. That is something we need more of in our city government," Fogle said.
In an email sent to all Common Council members and various members of the media Tuesday afternoon, Fogle suggested the mayor should let the council "have a vote" on Pasceri's successor.
"I feel that an at-large position should be a consensus (of) its peers," she wrote. "I believe it might unify us. We seem to be very shattered right now."
To express interest in the at-large appointment, contact Roman at 716-439-6665 or mroman@lockportny.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.