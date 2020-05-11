Niagara County officials said all of the patients and staff at Newfane Rehabilitation and Health Center have been tested for COVID-19 after New York State Health Department staff visited the facility over the weekend.
Newfane surged last week to the second-most cases of COVID-19, despite the town not being nearly as populated as other areas in the county. On Monday, there was a reported total of 106 Newfane cases. Niagara Falls still leads the county with 165 cases. Last week, officials attributed the majority of the increased cases in Newfane to the facility.
Data from the state, as recent as of Sunday, shows 14 deaths have been confirmed COVID-19 deaths at the facility and seven have been presumed to have been from COVID-19. According to Niagara County Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton, state staff came in to go over infectious diseases control with Newfane staff.
"Meaning are you isolating residents who are positive residents from residents that are negative? That’s an important thing. Are they sharing restrooms, which they shouldn’t. Those types of things," Stapleton said during the Monday county briefing.
County Legislature Chair Becky Wydysh, R-Lewiston, also touched on the recent change New York made to the policy it had requiring hospitals to send a patient back to the nursing home even if they tested positive for COVID-19.
"They now have to wait until that patient is testing negative before they can go back to their nursing home," Wydysh said.
When asked by Wydysh about the policy change, Stapleton said it didn't make sense to send the patients that test positive back, but noted the change may increase hospital occupancy.
"The idea of keeping people who are positive away from a very sensitive population is key," Stapleton said. "It makes no sense to have somebody who is positive brought back into a facility where people are immunocompromised and more at risk, but it will put some stress on the hospitals ... We’ve been worried all along about the surge of patients for the hospitals. This will increase that number even further."
A portion of the discussion at the Monday briefing focused on reopening, with Wydysh started off the discussion by asking Stapleton if he feels segments of the local economy are safe to reopen.
Some outside work and inside work should be safe to reopen, he said. He added that he believes it's in the best interest of business owners to protect their staff and customers.
Both Wydysh and Stapleton noted the economy in Niagara County won't be able to reopen most likely on Friday, as the state has tied Niagara County's opening to the Western New York region, and currently Western New York only meets 5 of the 7 necessary metrics. Currently, the two metrics not met are a decline in total hospitalizations and decline in deaths. A region must show a sustained decline in a three-day rolling average for both categories.
Last week, it was only three metrics the region met.
"We are definitely trending in the right direction," Wydysh said.
Businesses should start working on their reopening plans even if they won't be able to open up for a bit, Wydysh said, pointing to questions of social distancing, if they have enough PPE, should shifts be staggered, should workforces be redesigned.
As of Monday, there were 28 new announced cases since Friday for a total of to date cases of 692 with 297 active cases, 353 recovered, 42 deaths and 5, 276 people tested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.