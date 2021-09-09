Patrol deputies to get iPads

Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies will soon have a new tool in their arsenal to connect citizens experiencing mental distress with mental health professionals.
Sheriff Mike Filicetti announced on Thursday that, through the Mobile Access Program, his department will be deploying iPads for deputies as they patrol the county. In rural areas especially, it is hoped that the iPads will help speed up the response times of needed professionals.
The program is a partnership of the sheriff's office and the county department of mental health and substance abuse services.
“We are grateful that this partnership facilitates quick access to a mental health clinician allowing for immediate linkage to care and better outcomes,” department director Laura Kelemen said.
“We have a long standing partnership with Niagara County Mental Health. We are proud to be able to expand this partnership and ensure proper resources for people in crisis,” Filicetti added.
The iPads were obtained through a grant from the state Office of Mental Health.
