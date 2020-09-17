MIDDLEPORT — Paving in the village will begin at 6 a.m. Monday, on East Avenue, village Clerk-Treasurer Rebecca Schweigert announced.
From East Avenue, paving will progress to Park Avenue, then to Maple Avenue, and then Park Avenue will be finished. The schedule is intended to avoid interrupting school buses as students are picked up in the morning. Residents who may need their vehicle on Monday morning are encouraged to move it somewhere that it won't be trapped by paving vehicles.
Paving of Francis Street and Kelly Avenue has not been scheduled yet.
