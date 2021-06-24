The office of New York State Assembly Member Mike Norris is hosting a “PB&J” drive, beginning next week, on behalf of the Peter Robinson-led Peanut Butter and Jelly-Lockport group.
The drive is inspired by the ongoing need of food pantries in the 144th Assembly District to have their supplies replenished. Because of the pandemic, more families have sought assistance.
“Eating a peanut butter and jelly, or ‘PB and fluff’ sandwich is such a nostalgic and visceral memory for so many of us, it just really hits home how difficult it must be to be a child struggling with hunger,” Norris said. “This is a project I’ve admired for a long time, participated in as a citizen, and really wanted to help Peter and his volunteers expand the outreach to help our kids.”
The drive begins on Monday and will continue through July 26. Donated unopened containers of peanut butter, jelly, jam (store-bought only, homemade cannot be accepted) and marshmallow fluff can be dropped off at any of these locations:
Lockport Public Library, 23 East Ave.
Newfane Public Library, 2761 Maple Ave.
Royalton Hartland Community Library, 9 Vernon St., Middleport.
Newstead Public Library, 33 Main St., Akron.
Porter Town Hall, 3265 Creek Road, Youngstown.
Norris’ district office, 8180 Main St., Clarence.
Clarence Public Library, 3 Town Place.
Alden Town Hall, 3311 Wende Road.
For more information, contact Norris at norrism@nyassembly.gov or (716) 839-4691.
