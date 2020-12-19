The Lockport Peacemakers are giving away 330 Christmas dinners in the parking lot of Refuge Temple of Christ, 15 Cottage St., from noon to 3 p.m. or until they run out today.
The group is donating hams, turkeys, potatoes, stuffing and more to people in need who can cook at their homes. The group is even providing pots and pans.
Nicole Calamita, the long-time girlfriend of Troy Hodge who passed away after an encounter with Lockport police in 2019, said she had gone to meetings run by the Lockport Peacekeepers and Mayor Michelle Roman earlier this year, but wasn’t won over right away.
“In the beginning, I was kind of skeptical,” Calamita said. “But later I realized it is a really nice group.”
The Lockport Peacemakers was established with the help of Roman on Oct. 25 and like its chapters in Niagara Falls and Buffalo, seeks to maintain positive relationships between themselves and the community, and become agents of de-escalation for those in conflict by working within the community.
"Just ... simply knowing somebody's name and being able to call out their name in the middle of a situation. They could've been ready to go stab somebody, ready to go rob a store. but if you call their name, that right there will stop them for a moment and help them rethink what they were actually about to do," said Ezra Scott, former Niagara Falls councilman and member of the Niagara Falls chapter of Peacemakers, earlier this year.
Now, Calamita said she is firmly involved with the group – and through them – the surrounding community. She said she wanted to thank donors Fidelis Care, WNYHeroes, Inc., Drum Oil, New Beginnings and Becca’s Closet – a non-profit that donates free prom dresses to high school girls across the U.S. – for their generosity to help Lockport families celebrate Christmas this year.
Calamita said the group would be doing more in the community, but didn’t divulge what exactly, saying , “It was too early,” but was excited for the future.
Other activities the local group have accomplished this year include distributing Thanksgiving and Christmas meals gathered by teachers and administrators of Lockport High School, putting out a call for warm hats and mittens as cold months arrive and ringing the bell for the Lockport Salvation Army.
