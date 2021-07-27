Peacemakers to mark first anniversary

In August, the Lockport Peacemakers, a community and violence deescalation group, will be celebrating its first year in Lockport by holding its very own community event for the youth of Lockport.
Called a “Community for Kids Day,” the event is meant to celebrate what the youth has experienced this past year. It will take place 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8 in Outwater Park.
Paula Halladay-Travis, a representative for the Lockport Peacemakers, said that the group’s motto is “To serve the needs of the community” and currently their mission is a work-in-progress. She said the day will be one of many events the group intends to put on in its second year.
“With Covid, kids have been shut off from their teachers and shut off from their friends,” Travis said. “Things have been hard for adults, too, but it’s been especially hard for the kids.”
The event will include carnival games, appropriate for ages 5-years old to 15-years old, carnival food, along with a couple surprises that haven’t been advertised, including a scavenger hunt.
Travis said she was optimistic of the in-roads that the Peacemakers has made in the community.
“More and more people are reaching out for information, following us and volunteering supplies,” she said. “People are asking us to come to their events, so I think that’s good.”
Of the activities the Peacemakers have been involved with recently is providing arts and crafts at the ongoing “Kickball in the Parks” program. Travis said they’ve been establishing a presence in the community, and that people know to call them.
She also said that the public has seen the Peacemakers working side-by-side with the police and that has been a role-modeling experience.
“We’re building trust in the community,” Travis said. “Community members don’t necessarily trust first responders.”
The Lockport chapter of the Peacemakers started seven years after the chapter of Buffalo established itself during the 2008 Juneteenth Festival and got funding in 2013.
Concerns of violence had almost shut down one of the nation’s largest celebration of the last African-American slaves being emancipated after the Civil War, June 19, 1865. Several community groups pulled together to deescalate the potential violence and the celebration was saved.
The group went on to attend a variety of events that could draw a crowd, including football and basketball games. The umbrella of Peacemakers spread throughout Western New York, including Lockport.
“(And) We’re not going anywhere,” Travis said.
