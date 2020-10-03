Peak foliage in Adirondacks, Catskills; 30% fall colors in Niagara area

Spectacular peak fall foliage is making its first appearances in New York state this weekend in many areas of the Adirondacks and Catskills, as well as a portion of the Thousand Islands-Seaway region. Leaves are rapidly changing color following days and nights of cooler weather, according to volunteer observers for the Empire State Development Division of Tourism’s I LOVE NY program.
A look at local regions:
• Greater Niagara region — Wyoming County reports from Warsaw predict 70% color change and near-peak conditions, with bright red, orange and yellow leaves. Foliage will be around midpoint of change this weekend in Buffalo and the surrounding areas of Erie County. Look for 30% transition with bright golden yellow, red and purple leaves. south of Buffalo is changing a bit faster than north of the city.
Spotters in East Aurora expect 40% change by the weekend, with gorgeous bright yellow-orange and red leaves. Reports from Springville predict 50% change with brilliant orange and red leaves. Niagara County spotters from Niagara Falls predict up to 30% transition, with bright shades of red, yellow and orange. Lewiston spotters expect 25-35% change with yellow and bright red leaves. Spotters in Orleans County reporting from Albion expect just 20% color change, with mostly green leaves and touches of red and yellow.
• Monroe County — Spotters in the Town of Brighton just south of Rochester predict up to 30% color change—some maples are completely red while others are a combination of green with early hints of red. Sassafras trees have red regular leaves, but the mitten-shaped leaves are still green. Silver maples and locust trees especially are turning yellow, along with hackberry and pig-nut hickory trees, and some poplars are turning yellow at the treetops. North of Rochester, reports from Greece predict 35-40% transition. Bright yellow and olive leaves have generally taken over, and more patches of brilliant red and orange leaves emerging, and several trees with both green and dark red leaves. The colors are more visible south and west of the city, rather than close to Lake Ontario.
• Chautauqua-Allegheny region — Cattaraugus County spotters in Ellicottville predict up to 55% color change with very brilliant shades of yellow and orange, and bright pops of red. Spotters at Allegany State Park in Salamanca predict 50-60% change and near-peak foliage. The leaves in the park have changed almost overnight after five mornings of frost last week. Maple leaves are very bright with yellow, orange and some traces of red, while there is still some green coloring on the oaks. Spotters reporting from Lime Lake in the Town of Machias predict more than 25% change with touches of red. In Chautauqua County, spotters at Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua expect 40% transition with bright red and purple leaves, along with some yellow.
• Finger Lakes— Livingston County spotters in Geneseo expect more than 50% color change this weekend with midpoint to near-peak foliage, highlighted by brilliant shades of red and orange. Look for breathtaking views along I-390 from Rochester to the Pennsylvania border. Chemung County reports from Elmira anticipate at least 45% change, with bright pops of red, orange and yellow quickly appearing. The City of Cortland in Cortland County can expect 50% transition, with average to bright red and yellow leaves overtaking the remaining green. Tioga County spotters in Owego expect up to 50% change, with average-to-bright shades of yellow, orange and red.
• Central New York — Chenango County spotters in Norwich predict 75% color change this weekend, with near-peak foliage showcasing very brilliant reds, yellows and purples. Schoharie County spotters around Middleburgh expect up to 75% change and near-peak conditions, with bright yellow, red, rust and orange leaves. Look for more color in the southern part of the county. Color transition is rapidly increasing in Broome County, where reports from Binghamton predict more than 55% change and near-peak leaves. Look for very bright red, orange and yellow leaves. Reports from Cooperstown and Oneonta in Otsego County predict as much as 55% change and bright shades of red, yellow and orange. Montgomery County is expected to be at least 35% color changed, according reports from Yankee Hill and Schoharie Crossing State Historic Site, with rapidly emerging oranges and yellows, along with sumac reds beginning to shine.
The weekly foliage report, a detailed map charting fall color progress, vantage points for viewing spectacular foliage, suggested autumn getaways and weekly event listings are available by visiting the I LOVE NY web site at www.iloveny.com/foliage.
