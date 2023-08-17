This summer, a few local kids have been picking up their instruments and hitting the stage for a cause.
The young players have been performing each month with various groups of established local musicians for the PB&J Jam at the Windsor Village.
Each month has focused on different genres including blues and jazz in June and July respectively. The series was capped off Wednesday evening with a night of rock ‘n’ roll music.
For the past decade, the PB&J Jams have given up-and-coming musicians the opportunity to hone their live performance chops and jam alongside their veteran counterparts. As the name suggests, donations of peanut butter and jelly are gathered at the concerts and donated to local food pantries.
The jams originally started as separate genre specific events in Wilson. When the event was brought to Lockport five years ago, organizer Kathy O’Keefe decided to bring all the genres together for a larger event.
“We thought it was important for the kids to know all different genres,” O’Keefe said.
The young musicians had the opportunity to play some rock tunes with a band of seasoned professionals including guitarist Grace Lougen and drummer Josh English from Buffalo-based rock band, Grosh. The band feels its important to help younger musicians build their live paying chops and pay it forward.
“I think it was really important for me when I was starting out to play with other people. It’s really important to do that as much as possible,” Lougen said.
Guitarist Jack McArdle, who has been a part of the core band for every jam this year, said he has seen the growth from each player that has come back every month.
“Several of them have come a long way and it’s been fun (to watch them),” McArdle said.
Two of the jam’s returning musicians, drummer Tommy Martin and guitarist Mason Richeu put their acquired chemistry on display during the show as they breezed through a couple of tunes by blues rock musician Stevie Ray Vaughan.
“It’s cool to play with people who like the same stuff. It gives me an opportunity to have fun and practice,” 13-year-old Richeu said.
The jam has also given several of the young players the opportunity to perform out in front of a live audience for the first time.
Singer Almon Porter, 15, said she has very much enjoyed having the opportunity to play with a live band and plans to continue singing well after the jams end.
“(I enjoy) how I feel when I get up there and start singing. It’s something I would like to do as a career,” Porter said.
