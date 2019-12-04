Navy Club Ship No. 110 of Lockport will hold a memorial ceremony on the anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Naval installation at Pearl Harbor starting at noon on Saturday.
The ceremony will be at Lockport’s Big Bridge overlooking the Erie Canal. All are invited for this memorial remembrance that lives on as “the day of infamy."
State Sen. Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, state Assemblyman Michael Norris, R-Lockport, and Mayor Michelle Roman and Lockport Town Supervisor Mark Crocker are confirmed attendees.
