A symbolic wreath dropped slowly into the waters of the Erie Barge Canal on Monday, commemorating the 79th anniversary of the devastating Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor that thrust the United States into World War II.
A small group of local and state officials were on hand to pay tribute to American lives lost on Dec. 7, 1941, and throughout the remainder of World War II.
Among those attending the 30-minute ceremony atop the Big Bridge were Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman, Town of Lockport Supervisor Mark Crocker, state Assemblyman Michael Norris and state Sen. Rob Ortt.
Ortt, a Bronze Star recipient, said the Pearl Harbor attack, “changed the trajectory of our country forever.
“We came out of World War II as one of the world's superpowers and since then, a lot of the world has gone off what we do here in America,” he said.
“Having visited Pearl Harbor, I will tell you to be there knowing that is the final resting place of those sailors and Marines at the bottom of the ocean ... it's an eerie, humbling and sober experience. To see that monument and remember the men who are buried there forever, is something every American should do. We must never forget the men and women and people of our armed forces and their families who died that day and who died thereafter in World War II. To those sailors who never made it home that day, we will never forget you and your families. May God bless them and their families and may God continue to bless the United States of America.”
Peter Rubens, commander Navy Ship 110 in Lockport, said his uncle, the late Raven Ruben, was at Pearl Harbor the day of the attack and went on to serve in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He passed away in 1999.
“He said it was one of the worst things he's ever seen,” Peter said when asked about his uncle's recollections of the Pearl Harbor attack.
“Thousands of people passed away in just a matter of hours and he lost many friends,” Peter said.
Each year the Navy-Marine Club of Lockport holds its annual Pearl Harbor Memorial ceremony and symbolic wreath-throwing on Dec. 7, said Master of Ceremonies Paul Siejak, Lockport town councilman and Navy Marine Club shipswriter.
“We continue to pay tribute to those lost souls on that fateful day,” Siejak said.
Also represented at the ceremony were the Marine Devil Dog Detachment, American Legion Post 410 honor guard and the VFW 2535.
After the ceremony, refreshments and chili were served at the Navy-Marine Club, 37 Park Ave.
