Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the morning. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 72F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low around 60F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.