Lockport police haven't released any further information on Friday night's fatal collision at High Street and South Transit Road.
Richard W. Howes III was killed after he was struck by two vehicles traveling south on South Transit. Police did say in a release on the incident that the two vehicles had a green light for north/south traffic.
Police and rescue personnel responded to the scene at 7:46 p.m. Friday. Howes was pronounced dead at the scene. His age and address weren't provided by police.
As of Monday night, the Lockport Police Department hadn't released any other additional information on the incident, the two drivers or whether any charges were being placed.
The investigation is ongoing, read a press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.