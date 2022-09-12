A Lockport man died after being struck by a vehicle at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9 on the 6200 block of S. Transit Road in the Town of Lockport close to the entrance of The Woodlands.
Robert P. Carroll, 41, was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Niagara County coroner. The vehicle that struck him was determined to be a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu that was traveling south. The operator of the vehicle had no signs of impairment.
The New York State State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Collision Reconstruction Unit assisted in this ongoing investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.