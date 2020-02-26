Pence to lead U.S. virus response

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Snow. Winds will increase late. Low 24F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow. Winds will increase late. Low 24F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.