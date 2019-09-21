Pendleton board will convene on Monday 3 hrs ago The Pendleton Town Board will hold a work session at 7 p.m. Monday at the town hall, 6570 Campbell Boulevard. A budget session will follow the work session and is open to the public. Tags Work Session Pendleton Town Board Institutes Budget Town Hall Board Convene Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Howard, Holley Holley Howard passed away September 19, 2019. Services will be held at a later date. Visit pruddenandkandt.com for full obituary. WALKER, Richard "Dick" May 12, 1934 - Sep 18, 2019 HANNIGAN, Thomas Dec 1, 1931 - Sep 19, 2019 CONNER, Isabelle Nov 13, 1922 - Sep 13, 2019 VINCEK, Samantha Aug 14, 1995 - Sep 16, 2019 Today's E-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAbout 50 picketers marching at Lockport GM plantDiffering plans for fire department staffingBuffalo man gets maximum sentence for molesting 6-year-old, 8-year-oldHAAK KICKS OFF NEW GENERATIONStrike shuts down Lockport, Tonawanda plantsForecasts show Lake Ontario could be higher in early 2020 than in 20197 bridges in eastern Niagara labeled 'poor'Countywide warrant sweep ends with 112 arrestsPolice board seeks to drop in-house chief hiring listLewiston 'party House' victim claims she was 'groomed' by admitted rapist's mother Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
