The Pendleton town board will hold a 2021 budget meeting Monday at the town hall, 6570 Campbell Boulevard, beginning at 7 p.m. The meeting is open to the public. Attendees are required to wear a mask, complete a health care screening and maintain social distance at all times. Live audio of the meeting can be accessed by calling 1-669-224-3412 (Access Code 760-863-901).

