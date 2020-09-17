The Pendleton town board will hold a 2021 budget meeting Monday at the town hall, 6570 Campbell Boulevard, beginning at 7 p.m. The meeting is open to the public. Attendees are required to wear a mask, complete a health care screening and maintain social distance at all times. Live audio of the meeting can be accessed by calling 1-669-224-3412 (Access Code 760-863-901).
Pendleton board will convene
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
David Cyrus Pettigrew passed away suddenly in a motor vehicle accident. There will be no prior visitation. For full obituary please visit Taylorandreynolds.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- A rare find in the seafood section
- Town of Lockport man killed in Thursday crash
- How an upstate campus reopening led to more than 700 virus cases
- Backing out of danger
- Pediatric dentist takes a plea deal in abuse case
- Rezoning approved for senior housing project in Lockport
- Spectrum coming into eastern Niagara towns
- Modern Disposal automating trash pickup in 7 munis
- NY's statewide virus rate climbs to 1%
- Summit Street parcel will utilize the sun once again
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.