The Town of Pendleton has raised its taxes to the 2.9% tax cap amid more spending, but also more estimated revenues. Last year the total amount raised by taxes was approximately $1,496,000, while this year the 2023 budget calls for approximately $1,537,000 to be raised by taxes – approximately a $40,900 increase or 2.9%.
While Pendleton does not have a general, highway or sewer district tax, the water district will be raising $481,858 in taxes – increasing $11,474 than in 2022. The fire protection tax levy also rose from $550,000 to $560,954 – increasing $10,954. The refuse tax levy rose from $476,273 to $494,770 – increasing by $18,497.
The higher taxes are connected to higher costs, many of which are caused by inflation.
Councilman Scott Lombardo, the newest member of the Pendleton Town Board, said that he’s learned quite a bit about the budget process, though learning by doing isn’t always the best.
He said that much like many other towns in the area, fuel and equipment is going up, however, he also noted that the Town Board and Supervisor Joel Maerten were able to give what the department heads needed in their lines.
Part of that is more revenue, Lombardo said, particularly sales tax
“Revenue was also high because the population is getting bigger,” he said. “Part of the state formula for sales tax is based on population. However, we are conservative in our estimate of how much sales tax will rise.”
There were also raises for all non-union employees, including elected officials. The Town Board salaries budget line was raised to $36,903. Divided by four, that’s $9,255.75 salary for each council person. Last year, Town Board members were paidd $8,957 each.
Supervisor Joel Maerten, who was unable to comment at print time, got a salary increase of $789 from $26,310 to $27,099. The Town Clerk Debbie Maurer also received a raise from $57,366 to $59,087.
