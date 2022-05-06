The town of Pendleton is planning on building a new salt shed on Campbell Boulevard to replace its current one. Pendleton Highway Superintendent David Fisher said that the current salt shed is too small to meet the regular demands that come each winter, as it frequently needs to be restocked.
“This one will now allow us to store the amount of salt we need all year round, instead of having truckloads brought in during the year to refill our smaller shed.” he said in a phone interview.
Due to ongoing supply shortages potentially making the restocking of salt more difficult, it’s considered a better idea to have a larger shed with all the salt they could need for the winter, and would need to be refilled rarely.
The shed will also be in a more accessible position on the north end of the property compared to their current one, as it will make it easier to load and unload.
“This will clear up the drive around our shop a little easier, because access around the back of our building will open up,” said Fisher. “It was good back when it was built, but since we’ve expanded it’s not in a good location anymore,”
The design of the new salt shed will be a clear span, dome-like structure that will be made from concrete blocks, and will cost the town $227,000. To save money, the Pendleton Highway Department will be black topping the area themselves before the shed will be built. Prior to construction, the old shed will be demolished. Fisher said that construction of the new shed will begin in either July or August, and would last from 10 days to two weeks.
“We’re hoping that by the time snow flies, it will be all filled with salt,” he said.
