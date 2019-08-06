Christopher Wright, a Pendleton man convicted of molesting three children, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison — the same sentence he received nearly a year and a half ago, before he had his convictions overturned on a legal technicality.
Wright, 46, pleaded guilty Dec. 14, 2017, to attempted first-degree criminal sex act and second-degree criminal sex act.
But Wright, doing his own legal work, discovered an error in the plea offers.
While the Niagara County Sheriff's Office charged Wright with second-degree criminal sex act, Wright pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree criminal sex act, a more serious charge. Prosecutors are allowed to bring more severe charges if a grand jury returns an indictment, but Wright took the plea before being indicted.
After initially rejecting a plea offer, Wright pleaded guilty to two felonies June 11.
Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III sentenced Wright on Tuesday to 15 years for attempted first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child and seven years for second-degree criminal sex act, to run concurrently. Those sentences will also run concurrent to Wright's four-year sentence for attempted second-degree criminal sexual act, to which he pleaded guilty in February 2017.
Wright was awaiting sentencing on that conviction when investigators discovered he had also molested two boys.
One of the boys and his mother said Tuesday they felt Wright deserved more jail time, saying the boy has required years of therapy and can no longer attend an ordinary grade school.
"We don't think 15 years is nearly enough for the damage he has caused," the mother said. "We have to live with this for the rest of our lives, and this is going to affect us for a very long time."
