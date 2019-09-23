A referendum to extend the Pendleton Town Clerk's term of office from two years to four years is back on the Nov. 5 general election ballot, following a decision from a State Supreme Court justice.
The Niagara County Board of Elections determined Aug. 13 that it had received the referendum too late to place it on the ballot. An overhaul of the state's voting laws, signed into law this past January, required that referendums be received by a county board of elections at least three months before the election — nearly triple the old requirement of 36 days.
The Pendleton Town Board approved the referendum at its Aug. 12 meeting.
With the county election board's ruling, Maurer petitioned for an Article 78 proceeding, in which a state court can overturn a ruling of a local or state government agency. The targets of her petition were the board of elections and the county's two election commissioners, Lora Allen and Jennifer Sandonato.
State Supreme Court Justice Ralph A. Boniello III on Aug. 20 ordered the board of elections to place the referendum on the ballot.
If approved by voters, the four-year term would take effect as of Jan. 1, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.