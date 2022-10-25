Pendleton Councilman Jason Evchich is resigning from his seat on the Pendleton Town Board effective Nov. 10. He is leaving his seat two-days after the general election in which appointed Councilman Scott Lombardo is running for the first time versus candidate Margaret Topor.
Evchich, the founder of Mason's Mission, was elected to the board in 2019. He said that the reasons for his resignation were “personal.”
According to a document citing Public Officers Law, the board can now appoint someone to cover the seat and serve for the remainder of 2022 and then run in next year’s election in Nov. 2023.
Nov. 8's special election would fill the seat of Justin Graham who resigned from the board this past May, leading to the appointment of Lombardo to the seat, who now is running in a special election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.