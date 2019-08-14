Pendleton Farm and Home Days will be returning on Friday and Saturday for its third time.
The event will be held 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.
Joanne Zimmerman, one of the organizers for the event, said they are doing a couple of new activities this year.
The Honeymoon game will be held this year instead of the Mr. Pendleton Bachelor auction. Zimmerman said the game will involve four different couples who have been married for various amounts of time who will be answering questions about each other. The audience will get to vote on their favorite couple by making a donation into a bucket that matches the color assigned to the couple.
Zimmerman added that all money raised from the game will be donated for Trisomy 18 research. One of the families associated with Pendleton Farm and Home Days recently had a child born with the condition.
"We wanted to show them our love and support," Zimmerman said.
Attendees also have the chance to see Kangaroo Encounter, which is a petting zoo with 13 live kangaroos. Another petting zoo with more farm animals will be offered from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday
Another new activity is Cow Chip Bingo, which includes local celebrity Freddie the Cow. Participants can buy a square and wherever Freddie leaves a "Cow Chip" will be the winning square, with a $1,000 prize being offered.
The festival has also teamed up with the Trailkeepers, who will be hosting the Pendleton Portage Bike Tour to highlight the town's history at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Attendees can expect to see popular events and features returning like the Prince and Princess of Pendleton contest, rides, food, vendors and crafters, a pie-baking contest, the car cruise, petting zoo and fireworks.
The A-List Band will be performing on Friday and Nerds Gone Wild will be performing on Saturday.
Zimmerman said she believes the bands popularity will bring a large crowd.
Re/Max and Pendleton Farm & Home Days have partnered to raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project. For a $20 donation, visitors can experience a tethered ride in a hot air balloon from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday (weather permitting). Tickets will be available on Friday and Saturday.
Zimmerman said this year Pacific Pools is sponsoring the overall event sponsor. Mary C. Pilecki is the Prince and Princess sponsor and Buffalo Roadhouse Grill is the sponsor of the beer tent.
"That was really exciting to see how the community is recognized we really have the best interest of the community," Zimmerman said.
