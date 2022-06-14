Pendleton Food Pantry looking for a home

The Pendleton Food Pantry will be without a home after June 30. The longtime charity is its own 5013c and has been operating out of the back of the Brown Electric Building on Campbell Boulevard for six months. Before that, the pantry was housed in St. Paul's United Church of Christ, but organizers were asked to leave in December.
More than 30 supporters and volunteers gathered to ask members of the Pendleton town board for assistance at its Monday meeting. When the board adjourned, Supervisor Joel Maerten, while being advised by Town Attorney Claude Jorge, told some of the pantry’s representatives privately that he could not help the group.
Representatives included Amber McAninch who was there to represent her mother, Melissa McAninch, the director of the food pantry. Joan Wright, the board’s treasurer was also present, as were several individuals representing Canterbury Gardens residents, like Becky Lureman who said that many of the people who depend on the food pantry are seniors and live on a fixed income.
McAninch said that her mother and other volunteers have attended past town board meetings and the idea of housing the pantry in the Pendleton Community Center, once it is fully constructed, had come up. According to the town board's May meetings minutes, Maerten said to a pantry volunteer that he’d received the proposal and would “circle back with additional questions and/or information."
On Monday, McAninch and her mother sent out word to food pantry supporters to come to the board meeting because the situation looked grim. She said depending on what the board had to say, it could spell the difference between closing down temporarily or dissolving the organization altogether.
“We are looking for a place to run the pantry from,” Lureman said during the public comment segment of the meeting. “I understand there is a community center to be built and we are looking for space there.”
The pantry is looking for a new location because the owners of its current location have made a deal with a paying tenant and the food pantry, which can't afford rent, was asked to leave by the end of the month.
“I’d like to comment why it is so necessary for the community,” Lureman continued. “There are people who really depend on it. Three or four or five times the people you see here. They serve a lot of people and I just don’t think they should be tossed off on to the street.”
According to McAninch, the pantry serves 30-40 families a week regularly, but many others come in once a month, or every other week, so there may be many more. The pantry has been the recipient of many fundraisers by organizations like the Boy Scouts, the Lions Club and even Uncle G's Ice Cream. Everything the pantry is given is then given out to those in need, she said.
“They’ve spent their time helping other people, I’d hope it would be time to help them,” Lureman said.
When Maerten spoke privately with McAninch, Lureman and a few others after the meeting was adjourned, he said that it was a state law that charitable organizations could not be housed by a municipality.
“It’s not legal,” he said to this reporter, and likened it to the town plowing a church’s parking lot in the winter, which also cannot be done.
McAninch, however, didn’t walk away from the meeting without some hope.
“He wasn’t, ’No, no, no’,” McAninch said of Maerten as she walked away from the board room. “He had some solutions and gave us a list of organizations that might be able to help.”
