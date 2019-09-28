Bikers, local and state elected officials flocked to the Pendleton portion of the Erie Canalway trail to celebrate a ribbon cutting for the newly finished trail on Friday afternoon.
The new trail section runs from Tonawanda Creek Road in Pendleton, just over the Amherst border, to Fisk-Feigle Road in Pendleton. It links up on the western end with a 5-mile section of the trail completed in 2017 between Fisk-Feigle Road and Stevens Street in Lockport. The stretch from Pendleton to Buffalo is the most heavily used part of the Erie Canalway Trail, with an estimated 350,000 annual trips. With this new segment, pedestrians and bikers can now stay on the trail from Buffalo to Lyons in Wayne County.
Brian Stratton, Canal Corp. director, said he enjoys being on the trail and realizes what “an amazing resource it is.”
“Our Erie Canalway trail is a resource unlike any other. You not only get to experience the beauty of the canal but you also become immersed in its history and heritage,” Stratton said.
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul echoed Stratton saying the Erie Canalway Trail is not only an important part of the area’s heritage, but also an important part of the area’s future.
She observed that bicycles are an “incredible alternative” to using automobiles that pollute much more.
“The less time we spend in a vehicle turning on an engine is a better day for mother nature. Bikes are an incredible alternative. They’ve always been there, but now people are starting to see their important role in reversing the negative effects of climate change,” Hochul said.
She added that bicycling is an activity everyone of all ages can enjoy.
State Sen. Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, said the new trail is the kind of “thing at the local level” that people always are desiring.
“This is a quality of life issue,” Ortt added. “People are moving into places like Pendleton and North Tonawanda and they want to be able to ride their bikes and walk along the canal.”
The project moves forward the completion of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Empire State Trail, which will create a 750-mile trail network from New York City to the Canadian border and from Albany to Buffalo on the Erie Canalway Trail when it is completed in late 2020. Its 360-mile route from Buffalo to Albany is now more than 85 percent complete.
Other segments of the Erie Canalway Trail now under construction include a 2.2-mile stretch in Herkimer County from Erie Canal Lock E-18 in German Flatts to Route 167 in Little Falls.
