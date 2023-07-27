Neighbors are considering legal action to upend a July 25 decision by the Pendleton Zoning Board of Appeals, which this week granted a variance allowing a Bear Ridge Road lot owner to build on her lot with 98.6 feet of frontage, while the law says 100 feet of frontage is required.
Close to 30 residents attended the ZBA’s special meeting to oppose the application by Chelsea Shadwick.
The home owners on either side of Shadwick’s lot on the 6100 block of Bear Ridge Road, Dave Boettcher and Lindsey Schroder, said a house on the Shadwick lot will force water into their walk-in basements and “ruin the character” of the neighborhood. Boettcher said that lot was traditionally a farmer’s right of way for accessing crops and was never intended to be residential.
The ZBA held a special meeting to repeat its June 20 hearing and vote on Shadwick’s request. That’s because Boettcher did not receive advance notice of the June 20 hearing.
Both times, the ZBA’s vote to grant the variance was unanimous.
Now, Boettcher and Schroder both say they’re ready to sell their houses and relocate.
They’re also contemplating an Article 78 challenge of the ZBA’s decision — in effect, a lawsuit aimed at getting state Supreme Court to nullify the variance — in the hope of at least stalling construction while they try to sell their homes.
Boettcher doesn’t believe anybody will want to buy his property if the variance stands.
“This isn’t right, what’s happened,” he said.
Schroder and Boettcher said the spot on Shadwick’s lot where she wants to build a house is set back much further than the rest of the homes along their stretch of Bear Ridge, putting her house directly behind Boettcher’s house and about 20 feet away from his garage.
“Each of the lots is at an angle to Bear Ridge Road,” Schroder said, “so if you’re looking from the road, you’d see Dave’s house then, right behind it, the new one.”
In addition, Schroder asserted, recent land surveys in the area indicate Shadwick’s frontage is closer to 96 feet, making a four-foot discrepancy rather than a foot-and-a-half. The ZBA should find out the true measurement before deciding on a variance request, he said.
According to ZBA chair Nicholas Graves, Niagara County tax records indicate Shadwick’s frontage is 98.6 feet and that’s the number the board would go by.
“It is 98.6% to code, so I think that’s enough for me,” Graves said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.