Starpoint Teachers Association has organized a drive to replenish supplies at the Pendleton Food Pantry.
Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. until noon Wednesday at the Starpoint Middle School entrance; and from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Fricano Elementary School entrance A.
High-need food items include pasta, pasta sauce, jelly or jam, rice and rice side dishes, juice, canned fruit, canned vegetables, tomato paste, soup and crackers;.
High-need toiletries include toilet paper, hand soap, shampoo, body soap, toothpaste and dish detergent.
Monetary donations are accepted. Checks should be made payable to Pendleton Food Pantry.
