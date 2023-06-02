A much used camping area owned by the Town of Pendleton will not host campers this summer. So far, town officials have not announced their plan for Nine Mile Island town park.
Town board member Scott Lombardo said on Friday that the board is trying to salvage the rest of the season for campers, but there’s “nothing fast in government.”
“We’re trying to stake a deal with the Four Seasons day camp,” Lombardo said. Four Seasons has been leasing some land in the park every summer.
“We’re asking they assist in cleaning up in exchange for letting them have their day care there this summer,” Lombardo said. “We’re (also) trying to work separately with the scout groups. We want them to fill out a facility use agreement and that spells out the insurance the town needs for each group. As long as they fill those out we can vote on it.”
Meanwhile, Mike Zimmerman, chair of the Nine Mile Island Youth Camp board, said groups that already paid a deposit to the organization, approximately a $50 to $75 annual fee, will get their money back, but they are encouraged to donate the money instead as the non-profit organization is dissolved.
Nine Mile Island Camp Inc. was incorporated in 1962 and the park has used by scouting groups since the 1950s, according to a history written by Doug Eadie, a former president of the organization.
Since incorporation, Nine Mile Island Camp Inc. had survived through camp fees, including those paid by Four Seasons day camp.
In April, Town Attorney Claude Joerg sent a certified letter informing the organization that its use permit had been terminated, meaning it could no longer manage camping in the park.
Earlier this week, Zimmerman talked with the Union-Sun & Journal about events leading up to the closure of Nine Mile Island camp. In the course, he spoke well of Bob Reynolds, the ranger who resided onsite part of the year and took care of the property.
“All the things that needed to be done,” Reynolds did, Zimmerman said. “As an all-volunteer organization, it would’ve been impossible to cover if we didn’t have someone living there. And he was a volunteer. He did not get paid. The only thing was he stayed there, and that was his compensation.”
Reynolds is in his 70s and Zimmerman said it was relayed to camp principals that the town had liability concerns as Reynolds lived in the park.
Zimmerman said he doesn’t see how Nine Mile Island Camp could function without a representative regularly on the property. Further, he suggested, town officials are not considering the possible liabilities that could arise from not having someone on the property.
Action to pull Nine Mile Island Youth Camp’s use permit began in October 2022, when town board member Dave Leible presented photos showing signs of disrepair on the property. According to the minutes of the October board meeting, Leible recommended sending in the town building inspector and closing the camp.
While Zimmerman addressed the town board in angry terms during its May meeting, shortly after the letter from the town was received, town resident Annemarie Reeb praised Leible.
“He was appointed to parks liaison by the supervisor. He was the only one who did his job,” she said.
As Nine Mile Island Youth Camp Inc. is legally dissolved, the directors will sell off equipment and pay any outstanding bills. Donated camp deposits would help with that, Zimmerman said, and if there’s any surplus, it would be divided equally among Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops in the area.
