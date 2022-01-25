Taxpayers in the Town of Pendleton may want to check their bank statements as their tax collector has reported that many accounts are still outstanding.
Debbie Maurer, town clerk, said in an email that, “several tax payments that were mailed during the month of January have not been received at our P.O. Box.”
“Our P.O. Box is emptied by a carrier who takes it directly to our bank,” Mauer said later in a phone interview. “The bank processes the payments and then uploads them into the system. The next day I come in and I’m able to attach them to our tax processing program and mail receipts. Everything is usually very flawless and works very well.”
However, Mauer said that one day in the beginning of the month, there were no payments. Because of the weather, she thought people simply hadn’t mailed in their taxes because of the snow and cold.
“Then I started receiving phone calls from residents who had mailed payments from around Jan. 4 and were calling to find out why their checks haven’t cleared yet,” she said. “That’s when I noticed that we hadn’t actually received those payments.”
Currently Maurer is working with the bank to try to track the payments down, but warned that even in this circumstance, a late payment of their taxes will result in a fee.
“I would like the residents to check their accounts to see if their checks have cleared,” she said. “If they are not, they should call me.”
Penalties include a 1% increase of the final amount of taxes owed if the town does not receive a payment after Jan. 1 until Feb. 28. If the payment is cleared in March, there is a 2% increase of the final amount of taxes owed.
“My intention is not to place any blame anywhere. We don’t know what happened,” Maurer said. “Everybody is really trying to figure that out, but I do want people to find out to make sure they get a payment in on time. I don’t want them to incur penalties. I cannot reverse any penalties if the payment is not received by the due date.”
Currently the U.S. Postal Service is investigating the situation, Mark Lawrence, strategic communications specialist with the USPS, said.
The number to the Pendleton Town Clerk's Office is 716-625-8833, ext. 112.
